16-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan, Father Alleges Rape: Police

A case has been registered on complaint by the girl's father, the police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was found dead at her house in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday night, with her father alleging that she killed herself after two men raped her.

The police said the girl's father has alleged that two men, one of them known, visited their house at night and raped his daughter.

The two men have been identified as Bunty, 23, and Harkesh, 20, who were detained for questioning, the police said.

"The girl's father alleged that Bunty and Harkesh entered his house and raped his daughter and after that, the girl (died by) suicide. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Monday," Superintendent of Police of Dholpur Kesar Singh said.

The girl and Bunty knew each other for sometime and he had gone to meet her last night along with his friend Harkesh, the police official said.

"It will be clear after postmortem report whether the alleged rape has taken place or not. The case has been registered on complaint by the girl's father under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," he said, adding the matter is under investigation.

