16-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped In A Moving Car In Greater Noida

Share EMAIL PRINT Teenager forced to have drink laced with drug and gang-raped in moving car, say police Greater Noida: A 16-year-old student of class 11 was allegedly gang-raped in moving car in Greater Noida, last week. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.



"We received information from the girl's father that on April 18, she could not be found and based on his statement a First Information Report was filed against three people. We have caught the main accused and another youth, while a third one is still on the run," said Awneesh Kumar, senior officer at the Gautam Budh Nagar police station in Greater Noida.



The teenager's father, in his complaint told the police that she had missed her school bus and was walking home alone, when a classmate and his friend in a car offered to drop her home. The boys then forced her to have a drink laced with drugs and raped her, the father told the police.



After a couple of hours, the boys dropped her off on the roadside near Knowledge Park in Greater Noida. The girl was found in an unconscious state, said the police.



Amid huge public outcry over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, signed the executive order to pave the way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. The Union Cabinet on Saturday at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the ordinance.



A 16-year-old student of class 11 was allegedly gang-raped in moving car in Greater Noida, last week. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case."We received information from the girl's father that on April 18, she could not be found and based on his statement a First Information Report was filed against three people. We have caught the main accused and another youth, while a third one is still on the run," said Awneesh Kumar, senior officer at the Gautam Budh Nagar police station in Greater Noida.The three have been booked under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, said the police.The teenager's father, in his complaint told the police that she had missed her school bus and was walking home alone, when a classmate and his friend in a car offered to drop her home. The boys then forced her to have a drink laced with drugs and raped her, the father told the police.After a couple of hours, the boys dropped her off on the roadside near Knowledge Park in Greater Noida. The girl was found in an unconscious state, said the police. The teenager's alleged gang-rape comes a day after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men near a temple in Haryana's Yamunanagar. Over the weekend three girls were raped and four minors were sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Three cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Amroha and Kannauj districts and a fourth one was reported in Muzaffarnagar. In Rampur and Amroha, the accused were juveniles, between 11 and 12 years, said the police.Amid huge public outcry over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, signed the executive order to pave the way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. The Union Cabinet on Saturday at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the ordinance.