16 Teens Taken Off Train In UP, Cops Probing Human Trafficking Charge

The children have been sent for medical examination under police protection (Representational)

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur deboarded 16 children from a train after being tipped off that the children were being allegedly trafficked from Bihar to Punjab, the police said today.

Eleven people accompanying the children are being questioned, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Government Railway Police official Fazal Rehman Khan said he was informed that some children were being trafficked from Bihar to Punjab in a train that originated from Assam's Guwahati. With the help of the local police, 16 children and 11 adults were taken off the train, he said.

The children, aged between 14 and 16, have been sent to a medical college for examination under police protection.

Those who accompanied the children have so far not been able to provide any clear proof of their relation to them, the police said.