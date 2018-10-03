16.97 Lakh Electors To Vote in Four-Phased Jammu And Kashmir Civic Polls

The voting to local bodies across Jammu and Kashmir will be over four phases beginning October 8.

Amid "lukewarm" campaigning across Jammu and Kashmir, over 16.97 lakh electors will be exercising their franchise in the four-phased local body and municipal polls in the state from October 8.

Two major regional players - National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) - have boycotted the urban local body (ULB) and panchayat polls in the state.

"As many as 16,97,291 electors will vote in 1,145 wards across the state of Jammu and Kashmir in four phases from October 8," a senior election department officer told news agency PTI.

Out of the total 1,145 wards of municipality and local bodies, 90 wards have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 38 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), which include 31 and 13 wards reserved for SC and ST women, respectively, he said.

In addition to this, 322 wards have been reserved for women belonging to open category, the officer said.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has the highest number of 6,63,775 electors with 74 wards followed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) with 75 wards and 4,00,301 electors, he said.

The first phase of polling will be undertaken on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and the fourth and final phase on October 16, the election officer said.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 20.

Nevertheless, the campaigning for the local body polls in the state has remained lukewarm, but it is expected to pick up in the days to come.