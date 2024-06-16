155 Kg Sacrificial Goat Sells For Rs 7 Lakh In Bhopal Ahead Of Bakrid

Goats sold for anything between Rs 50,000 and Rs 7.5 lakh ahead of Bakrid

Sacrificial goats are selling for anything between Rs 50,000 and Rs 7.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal ahead of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid tomorrow.

Goat seller Syed Shahab Ali said, "I have sold goats in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Gujarat. The price ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 7.5 lakh. I sold Shaan-e-Bhopal at Rs 4 lakh and another - 'Raftaar' - weighing 155 kg for Rs 7 lakh. It is one of the most aggressive goats in the country..."

Preparations to celebrate Bakrid tomorrow are underway across the country.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened ahead of Bakrid across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, the police carried out foot patrolling.

The Hyderabad police tightened security and urged the residents to follow the government's guidelines.

Sneha Mehra, Hyderabad's South Zone DCP, said, "It is a request - let us celebrate this festival of Eid together within the guidelines given by the department and by the government. We hope that once the animal sacrifices are completed, the waste is properly disposed of in GHMC bins so that we can keep our city neat and clean. Once the animal carcass or any material is left outside this range, there is a high chance that diseases can spread."

Notably, Eid Al-Adha or Bakri Eid, a holy occasion also known as the 'festival of sacrifice', is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, or the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is a day of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges, and make meaningful connections. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

