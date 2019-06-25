155 ISIS Operatives, Sympathisers Arrested So Far In India: Home Ministry

The NIA has registered cases against ISIS operatives and sympathisers (Representational)

A total of 155 operatives and sympathisers of banned terrorist organisation ISIS have been arrested in the country so far, the Home Ministry said Tuesday.

Some instances of individuals from different states joining the ISIS have also come to the notice of central and state security agencies, it said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police forces have registered cases against ISIS operatives and sympathisers, and have arrested 155 accused from across the country so far, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The ISIS, the ISIL or the Daesh has been notified as a terrorist organisation and included in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the central government.

"The IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by agencies concerned and action is taken as per the law," Mr Reddy said.

Coastal states and Union territories are advised to regularly enhance surveillance and patrolling along the coastline, in view of the threat perception, he said.

