15-Year-Old Raped, Set On Fire Near Sagar In Madhya Pradesh

A 15-year-old girl was raped and set on fire on Thursday night by two persons at Deval village, almost 100 km from the Sagar district headquarters, police said.The girl, with 80 per cent burn injuries, has been admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital, said sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Dhakad of Bhangarh police station.Sarvesh Sen (21) and another person, who is suspected to be a minor, entered the girl's house last night when she was asleep and raped her, Mr Dhakad said. As she cried for help, the accused poured kerosene, kept in the house, on her and set her on fire, the sub-inspector added.The girl had lost her father some years ago. Her mother had gone to visit the girl's maternal grandmother who lives on the outskirts of the village.The girl's grandfather, who is old and with impaired hearing, was sleeping outside the house when the incident took place, sub-inspector Dhakad said.District Superintendent of Police S Shukla said that Sarvesh Sen was arrested, while the other accused, who is possibly a minor, is still absconding.A case of gang-rape under IPC section 376 (d) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.