15-Year-Old Girl Raped By 2 Men In Cafe In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a cafe here on Monday, police said.

The girl's family lodged a complaint against the accused -- Vishal, his friend Ankit and cafe owner Akshay Sharma -- and the three were arrested, Circle Officer Rupali Rao told PTI.

The family alleged that the girl, a Class 10 student, was called to the cafe and then raped by Vishal and Ankit, the officer said.

She said that the cafe owner was also arrested for running for illegal activities in his cafe.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she added.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said.

