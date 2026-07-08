Building Collapses After Garbage Mound Falls On It Near Pune, 15 Trapped

At least 15 people are feared trapped as a building collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district.

The building collapsed because a huge mound of garbage crashed into it. The police, the fire department and the NDRF teams reached the spot and are conducting a rescue operation.

The incident occurred in Moshi, where the three-storey building was being used as an administrative office for a private company processing waste on behalf of the city's civic body.

"The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building," Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi told PTI.

Most of those trapped are believed to be the employees of the private company who were at work inside the building when the garbage mound struck it.

The officer said the rescue operation is in full swing.