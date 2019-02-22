15 Tea Garden Workers Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor In Assam

Nearly 100 people drank the liquor on Thursday at the plantation in Assam's Golaghat. (Representational)

At least 15 tea plantation workers, including four women, died in Assam from drinking toxic illicit liquor, while 18 have been admitted to a hospital. Four of them are critically-ill, a doctor said.

According to the police, the death toll is likely to increase as more people from the plantation in Assam's Golaghat, 310 km from Guwahati, are being brought to the hospital after they consumed the liquor on Thursday night.

Dilip Rajbnonshi, a doctor at the government hospital in Golaghat, said the deaths were due to "spurious country liquor".

Nearly 100 people drank the liquor and people are still falling ill and being brought into hospital, Mrinal Saikia, a local lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, told Reuters.

The deaths come less than two weeks after more than 100 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from drinking illegally produced alcohol, known locally as hooch or country liquor.

