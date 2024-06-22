Man Who Supplied Toxic Liquor Arrested Days After 55 Die In Tamil Nadu

Karunapuram is now mourning 55 of its residents who lost their lives to toxic liquor. (File)

The police have arrested a key suspect in the toxic liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi. The cops believe that it was Chinnadurai who had supplied distilled liquor to Karunapuram, the village that is now mourning 55 of its residents who lost their lives to toxic liquor.

Deaths are being reported from the village every day as many patients remain under treatment since the tragedy earlier this week.

Until last evening, the bodies of 29 victims were handed over to their families and either cremated or buried, according to District Collector Prasanth MS.

Three affected men had recovered but dozens others are still critical, he said on Friday.

A one-man commission comprising Justice B Gokuldas (retired) has begun its inquiry into the incident. He has been given three months to file a report. In a crackdown, the state government has also suspended several police officers and transferred the Collector.

Three alleged bootleggers with a criminal history were also arrested after the incident.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has said he will clamp down on the illicit liquor trade with an iron hand. The Opposition, however, has demanded his resignation.

AIADMK chief E Palaniswami has called Mr Stalin "incompetent" while state BJP chief K Annamalai has suggested that the government shut down at least a thousand liquor shops in Tamil Nadu.