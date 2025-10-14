15 Injured As Bus From Jaisalmer To Jodhpur Catches Fire: Cops

At least 15 people, including three children and four women, were injured when a bus en route to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Thaiyat village, about 20 kilometers from Jaisalmer, around 3.30 p.m., causing chaos and panic on the busy route.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus had left Jaisalmer at around 3 p.m. with 57 passengers on board. Soon after crossing Thaiyat village, passengers noticed smoke from the rear portion of the vehicle. Within moments, the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire bus.

Many passengers rushed to the windows and doors in a desperate attempt to escape.

Villagers and passersby immediately rushed to the scene and began rescue operations even before the arrival of emergency services.

People used water from nearby sources and sand to douse the flames and pull out the trapped passengers.

The fire brigade and police soon reached the spot after receiving information about the accident.

Fifteen people sustained burn injuries in the incident. Among them were three children and four women who were rescued in a critical condition, police said.

The injured were transported to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer in three ambulances arranged by local villagers and police.

Doctors at the hospital provided first aid, while those with severe burns were referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment.

The seriously injured included Imamat (30) and her son. Both were later referred to Jodhpur for further care. Army personnel from a nearby base also reached the location to assist in rescue and fire-control efforts.

With the help of the fire brigade, the blaze was brought under control after an hour of struggle.

Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though preliminary reports suggest a possible short circuit or engine overheating.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and probe was underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)