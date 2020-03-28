140 Bhutanese Fly Home From Chandigarh Today Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The special flight took off from the Chandigarh Airport today afternoon

As many as 140 Bhutan nationals, mostly students, were flown back to their country on Saturday in a special flight of the Royal Bhutan Airlines from Chandigarh amid the national lockdown, airport officials said.

"Chandigarh International Airport Limited provided all possible help in the smooth operation of a Druk Air special flight on March 28, from Chandigarh to Paro in Bhutan," an airport official.

The Bhutanese students were enrolled in various universities and colleges in and around Chandigarh, he said.

After the nationwide lockdown was enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Bhutan nationals were waiting to be flown out.

"The evacuation plan was operationalised as per the standard operating procedures and by taking all necessary precautions for handling passengers," the official said.

CISF, IAF, immigration authorities and Punjab police provided required support for the smooth operation of the flight, he added.