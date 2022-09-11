14 Gold Bars Weighing Over 2 Kg Seized From Assam Bus, 2 Arrested: Police

The bus was coming from Manipur and was going towards Guwahati.

In a joint operation, Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested two persons and seized 2.323 kg of gold from a passenger bus in Karbi Anglong district on Saturday night.

Based on secret information, a Naka checking was set up by police and CRPF personnel at the Laharijan area in Karbi Anglong district before the gold was seized.

"During checking, the security personnel recovered 14 gold bars weighing 2.323 kg from the night super bus. We arrested three persons in connection with this," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan Sub-Division told ANI.

The arrested persons have been identified as 24-years-old Md Mohim 41-years-old and Md Masharudin, both hail from the Thiubal district of Manipur.

The police official also said that the bus was coming from Manipur and was going towards Guwahati.

