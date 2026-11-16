14 Arrested After Examination Cheating Racket Busted In Jammu

In a major intelligence-led operation, police on Sunday arrested 14 suspected individuals for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) Finance Assistant Examination here, an official said.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs regarding a group of individuals allegedly conspiring to facilitate the use of unfair means during the examination, the Jammu Police took swift action and apprehended the suspected facilitators along with electronic equipment allegedly intended for the commission of the offence, a spokesperson of the force said.

He said preliminary inputs suggested that the suspects had devised a mechanism to transmit answers to selected candidates appearing in the examination through modern electronic communication technology.

Taking prompt cognisance of the intelligence inputs, multiple police teams were formed and strategically deployed around identified examination centres to detect and apprehend the suspected facilitators and prevent any attempt to compromise the fairness and integrity of the examination process, the official said.

The 14 suspects were apprehended from peripheral and adjoining locations of various examination centres before the commencement of the test.

Electronic devices, including wireless radio sets allegedly intended to facilitate the transmission of answers to candidates inside the examination halls, were found and seized by police, the spokesperson said.

Three FIRs have been registered at the Domana police station under relevant penal provisions, he added.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to conduct a comprehensive and thorough probe into the matter, he said.

He said the probe will focus on uncovering the entire network involved in the alleged conspiracy, establishing the specific roles of the suspects and beneficiaries, tracing the source and procurement of the electronic communication devices, and ascertaining the possible involvement of other individuals.

Police reiterate their commitment to ensuring a fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of competitive examinations and warn against any attempt to undermine the integrity of the examination system, the spokesperson said, adding that strict legal action shall be taken against those found involved in such unlawful activities.