13-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Found Dead 3 Days Later In Madhya Pradesh: Police

A piece of cloth was found wrapped around the boy's neck, the police said. (Representational)

A 13-year-old boy, kidnapped three days back from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for a ransom of Rs 2 crore, was found dead today, the police said.

The body of the boy, who was the son of a local transporter, was found floating in Bargi dam canal near Bichua village, located around 20 km from Jabalpur, city Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma said.

A piece of cloth was found wrapped around the boy's neck, he said.

"It is suspected that the boy was strangled with a piece of cloth before the body was dumped in the canal," the official added.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he said.

The boy was kidnapped from Dhanvantari Nagar area in Jabalpur on Thursday when he went to a shop near his house, the police said.

Later, his parents got ransom calls demanding Rs 2 crore and the callers warned them not to approach the cops, the police added.