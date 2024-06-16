13 Arrested After Groups Clash Over Cow Transportation In Telangana: Cops

7 people belonging to both communities were injured during clashes, say cops (Representational)

Thirteen people were arrested a day after members of two communities clashed in Medak town of Telangana over alleged transportation of cows for slaughter ahead of Bakrid festival. The situation has been brought under control and remains peaceful, police said on Sunday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC was clamped by authorities after clashes broke out in the town on Saturday night. Stones were pelted and public property was damaged following which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the rioters.

Some shops and business establishments were vandalised and a hospital was also attacked where some injured people were undergoing treatment, they said.

At least seven people belonging to both the communities were injured during the clashes, police said adding additional personnel were deployed and the situation was brought under control in the town. Cases were booked in connection with the clashes and as many as 13 people from both the communities were so far arrested and more arrests will be made, a senior police official supervising the law and order situation told PTI.

He said prohibitory orders under section 144 of of CrPC (banning assembly of more than five people was ordered to control the situation), were ordered to prevent untoward incidents since last night. A peace committee meeting was held, he said.

According to police, trouble began when a group of cow vigilantes claimed that cattle were transported to a Madrassa in Medak. When the police arrived at the spot they found the cattle, including oxen, "unfit" for slaughter and moved them to a animal shelter.

Later, the police dispersed the members of the group from the spot.

Subsequently, the group reached the outskirts of Medak after being tipped about alleged transportation of cows which led to a physical altercation between them and members of another community.

The members of the group later held a protest near a police station in Medak.

Reacting to the incident, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in a post on 'X' said: "Telangana was peaceful sans any communal violence for the last 9.5 years with KCR Garu at the helm of affairs. And now in the Congress Government, neither is there any Law nor any Order. Truly shameful that even a peaceful town Medak which never had any communal activity in the past has now become a mess".

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh in a post on 'X' said : "When Gau Rakshaks, @BJP4Telangana Karyakartas stopped anti-social elements from transporting cows for slaughter in Medak, they were attacked with knives. Visited the injured at the hospital, inquired about their condition, and asked the police to take immediate action against the attackers".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)