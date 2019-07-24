123 People Killed In Bihar Floods, Sitamarhi Worst-Affected

Villagers navigate through a flooded area, in Raxaul under East Champaran district of Bihar.

Bihar floods have killed a total of 123 people till now as the situation worsened in the past two days due to heavy rainfall.

According to the state disaster management department, the death toll in the worst-affected Sitamarhi district rose to 37 from 27. Five more people died in Madhubani, taking the number of deaths in the district to 30.

After a brief let up, the state has been receiving above normal rainfall for the past couple of days. It was hit by floods about earlier this month because of torrential rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal.

