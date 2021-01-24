122-Member Bangladesh Armed Forces Contingent To Participate In Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade this year is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic (File)

For the first time, a 122-member strong contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will participate at the Republic Day celebrations. Both countries' 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties imbues the participation of such a huge contingent from a friendly neighbour in the celebrations, with special significance, sources said.

The contingent will be led by contingent commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman. The contingent comprises soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force.

The majority of the soldiers in this contingent hail from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army. These units have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 Liberation War.

This Bangladesh contingent carries with them the legacy of legendary "Muktijoddhas" of Bangladesh, their forefathers who fought against oppression, mass atrocities by tyrannical forces and for the freedom of Bangladesh, sources said.

The participation of the contingent also has members of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force, which had contributed to the liberation of the country. Operation Jackpot and Kilo Flight of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force, respectively, were demonstration of their resolve, courage and determination to fight against oppression, sources said.

This year India and Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of the establishment of their ties and Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its independence. Both sides have agreed to hold commemorative events and also jointly organize events throughout the year. It is these fraternal ties that exist between the two countries that make the relations transcend even a strategic partnership, sources said.