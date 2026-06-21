12-Year-Old Watches Porn, Kidnaps 9-Month-Old Girl, Rapes Her In UP Shocker

A nine-month-old girl sleeping next to her mother was allegedly taken away and raped by a 12-year-old boy here, police said on Sunday.

After being taken into custody, the accused juvenile allegedly told police that he had consumed alcohol on Friday night and later watched pornographic content on his mobile phone before abducting the sleeping infant.

Investigators said over 50 obscene videos and searches for more than 100 pornographic websites were found on his phone.

The incident took place in Gulariha police station area.

According to the family, the child went missing around 2 am, triggering a frantic search through the village and nearby fields. On Saturday morning, the infant was found about 500 metres from the house, near a tin shed in a field, bleeding and in severe pain.

Family members rushed her to a community health centre, from where she was referred to BRD Medical College after her condition worsened.

Medical examination confirmed sexual assault, and the infant is in critical condition, police said.

During questioning, police spoke to family members, including the child's parents and grandparents, before suspecting the victim's 12-year-old male relative, who had reportedly arrived from Chandigarh three days earlier.

Investigators said the boy, who was taken into custody on Sunday, initially gave inconsistent statements but later allegedly confessed.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nimesh Patil said the child is undergoing treatment and further legal action is being taken in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)