12 Injured In Grenade Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The terrorists were trying to target a team of security personnel. (File)

At least 12 people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday, security officials said.

Unidentified terrorists threw a grenade near the Kakapora Chowk in Pulwama, an official said.

They were aiming for a team of security force personnel but the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road.

No one from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was hurt, they said.

The injured, most of whom suffered splinter wounds, were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway to catch the attackers, an official said.