12 Arrested After Delhi Police Bust Fake Call Centre Duping US Citizens

Delhi Police busted a fake call centre involved in duping people on the pretext of redeeming gift cards. The police have arrested 12 people linked with the case.

The arrested people have been identified as Adarsh, Naveen, Pradeep, Md. Saifuddin, Nitin, Praveen Chauhan, Rahul, Brijesh, Sahiba Khatun alias Twinkle, Abha, Monika and Mohit Verma.

Police received information that a call centre involved in duping US citizens was operating at IGNOU Road, Neb Sarai. Following that a team was formed and a trap was laid on the intervening night of June 30 near Balhara Hospital, IGNOU Road.

"A raid was conducted and a setup of computers and accessories installed in the premises was found. Several persons were receiving the calls and were engaged in communicating with the victims. They were impersonating as Amazon representative," the police release said.

Police have also recovered nine desktop systems along with an internet router and TP-link modems from the accused's possession.

"By using computer apps like Team Viewer and Zoho Assist, they duped the victims and caused wrongful loss through gift cards redeemed on Amazon," said police.

Cases have been registered under Sections 419, 420, 120B, and 34 of the IPC.

