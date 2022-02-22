11 Killed, Two Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Eleven people were killed and two injured after a vehicle carrying wedding guests fell into the gorge near Sukhidang Reetha Sahib Road in Budam village of Uttarakhand's Champawat on Tuesday morning.

"11 dead and 2 injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge near Sukhidang Reetha Sahib Road. The victims were returning from a wedding party held in Panchmukhi Dharamshala, Tanakpur," informed Kumaon Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Nilesh Anand Bharane.

The seriously injured driver and another person have been brought to the district hospital for treatment, added the DIG.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

