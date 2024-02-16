11 Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Factory, 2 Still Feared Trapped

An explosion was heard at the factory before the fire broke out.

At least eleven people died in a fire that broke out in a market area in Delhi's Alipur last evening. It erupted at a paint factory and engulfed two godowns and a de-addiction centre, fire officials said.

The burnt bodies of the 11 victims were found in the factory in Alipur's Dayalpur Market, officials said. Four people injured in the fire, including a cop, are undergoing treatment and two others are feared trapped.

The Fire department, which was informed about the incident at 5:25 pm, rushed six fire engines to the spot and brought the fire under control within four hours, an official said.

An explosion was heard at the factory before the fire broke up and the officials suspect the blast occurred due to chemicals stored there.

"The fire got spread to an adjacent house and a Nasha Mukti Kendra. There was a blast due to which the building collapsed, trapping the 11 labourers who lost their lives. The bodies are completely burnt, making it difficult to identify them," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

He said the exact cause of the fire is not yet known and a search operation is on for the missing persons.