104 YouTube Channels Blocked For Threatening National Security: Centre

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said 104 YouTube channels, 45 videos, four Facebook accounts, three Instagram accounts, five Twitter handles and six websites have been blocked for spreading misinformation and threatening national security.

Responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Mr Thakur said section 69A of the Information Technology Act provides for blocking of content over digital media in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above.

He said under the provisions of Part-II of the IT Rules, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued directions to block 1,643 user-generated URLs, including webpages, websites, posts and accounts on social media platforms, from 2021 to October, 2022.

"The government has taken action under these rules and if required, we will not hesitate to take such action in the future," Mr Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)