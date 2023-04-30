100th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat': Top Quotes By PM Modi

"'Mann Ki Baat' has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity in this. We also celebrate people's participation in this."

"'Mann Ki Baat' is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings."

"3rd of October, 2014 was the festival of Vijaya Dashami and all of us together started the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the day of Vijaya Dashami. Vijaya Dashami is the festival of victory of good over evil. 'Mann Ki Baat' has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen."

"Whether it is about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, or the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi or nature, whether it is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or Amrit Sarovar, any subject with which 'Mann Ki Baat' got associated, turned into a mass movement, and you people have made it so."

"For me 'Mann Ki Baat' is not a program, for me it is a matter of faith, of worship, or Vrat. Like when people go to worship God, they bring along a Thaal of Prasad. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, the people. 'Mann Ki Baat' has become a spiritual journey of my being."

"I always say that before going abroad for tourism, we must visit at least 15 tourist destinations of our country and these destinations should not be from the state where you reside...they must be from any other state outside your state."

"Today we are completing the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' with the same spirit of Charaiveti Charaiveti. In strengthening the social fabric of India, 'Mann Ki Baat' is like the thread of a rosary, holding each bead together."

"In every episode, the spirit of service and capability of the countrymen have inspired others. In this program, every countryman becomes an inspiration to other countrymen. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next episode."

"I have an unwavering belief that the biggest change can be brought about by collective effort."