100-Year-Old Woman's Leg Chopped By Robbers In Jaipur

According to the granddaughter of the victim, it was their landlord who informed her of the incident.

To steal silver jewellery, an elderly woman's leg was chopped off by a group of men in Jaipur on Sunday.

According to the granddaughter of the victim, it was their landlord who informed her of the incident.

"It was during the early hours when our landlord told me that my grandmother was lying outside in a critical condition. I told my mother about the incident and she told me to inform my relatives about it," the granddaughter said.

"I received call around 6 am in the morning from my niece about this incident. My mother was found outside the house in critical condition. There were injury marks on her neck and her leg was chopped off", says Ganga Devi, daughter of the victim.

"We received a call in the morning that an elderly women's legs have been chopped off and jewellery was robbed," police stated.

The victim is around 100 years old and she faced difficulties in doing daily chores. She has been injured very gravely.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)