100% Himachal Adults Given First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Health Minister

The health minister said Himachal has become the first state to complete first dose vaccinations (File)

The Himachal Pradesh government has claimed cent per cent completion of inoculation of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

State health minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to complete administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus age group.

Dr. Saizal, speaking to ANI, said, "The state has completed 100 per cent first dose vaccinations in the 18 plus age group and it aims to complete 100 per cent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for Covid-19 management and also in the field of vaccination. The state has been doing well right from the beginning," he said.

The health minister also said the state would organize a special virtual event where PM Modi would interact with the beneficiaries and healthcare workers of the state government.

The minister promised that if some people were left out of the vaccination count, it will be investigated and everyone will be vaccinated soon.