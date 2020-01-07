100 GoAir Pilots, Management To Get Notices For Flight Duty Time Violations

The DGCA took this step after it found that GoAir management had allegedly been involved in the violation of pilot rostering.

Director-General of Civil Aviation will send notice to discourage airlines from overworking their pilots.

New Delhi:

To discourage airlines from overworking their pilots, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will send notices to around 100 pilots of GoAir and to GoAir Management over alleged Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) violations.

DGCA's attempt is to ensure that air safety is not compromised and it expects that other airlines will take a cue from this strict action and will adhere to the Flight Duty Time Limitation norm.

