10 Trailblazing Women Who Made History In Indian Armed Forces This Year

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, Commander Prerna Deosthalee and Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi.

The Indian government has been steadfast in its initiatives to boost the representation of women in the Indian Army. The Armed Forces have initiated the admission of women candidates into the National Defence Academy (NDA), with 19 cadets, including 10 for the Indian Army, joining the academy every six months. The first, second, and third batches of women cadets commenced their training at the NDA in July 2022, January 2023, and July 2023, respectively. The organization is actively implementing inclusive measures, incorporating administrative, training, and policy changes to facilitate this significant development.

A total of 11,414 women personnel are serving in the three services, with the Indian Army having the maximum of 7,054 of them, according to government data placed before Lok Sabha on August 4th. The total number includes officers, other ranks, as well as those in medical, dental, and nursing services. The number of female personnel employed in the three services, excluding those in medical, dental, and nursing services, comes to 4,948.

On December 1, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, announced a significant milestone, revealing that over 1,000 women agniveers have been integrated into the Indian Navy.

In a period marked by significant developments for women in the armed forces, it's crucial to acknowledge the trailblazing women who have pushed boundaries in the Indian defense forces this year.

Lt. Mehak Saini, Lt. Sakshi Dubey, Lt. Aditi Yadav, Lt. Pious Mudgil, and Lt. Akanksha:

These five exceptional women made history by joining the Army's elite artillery units after completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

Commander Prerna Deosthalee

Commander Prerna Deosthalee is poised to make history as the first woman officer in the Indian Navy to assume command of the Indian Naval Warship, specifically the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, with her appointment scheduled for December. Presently serving as the First Lieutenant aboard the warship INS Chennai, Commander Deosthalee's upcoming role represents a significant milestone.

Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi

In the month of January, Avani Chaturvedi became the first woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to take part in an aerial wargame abroad. Ms Chaturvedi, a Su-30MKI pilot, was part of the IAF contingent that participated in a 16-day mega air combat exercise with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at the Japanese airbase of Hyakuri from January 12 to 26.

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami

In 2023, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami made history by becoming the first woman Air Force officer to assume command of a frontline combat unit. She was selected to lead a missile squadron in the western sector. Notably, in 2019, she achieved another milestone by becoming the inaugural woman officer in the Air Force to be promoted to the position of flight commander within a flying unit.

Wing Commander Deepika Misra

Wing Commander Deepika Misra became the first woman officer in the Indian Air Force to be presented with a gallantry award. Wing Commander Misra, a helicopter pilot who hails from Rajasthan, was conferred a Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for an act of "exceptional courage" displayed during a flood relief operation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Captain Shiva Chauhan

Fire and Fury Corps officer Captain Shiva Chauhan became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the highest battleground in Kumar Post on the Siachen glacier.