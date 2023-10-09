10 Tiger Deaths In Tamil Nadu In 2 Months Due To Natural Causes: Report

The findings offer a nuanced perspective on tiger conservation in the Nilgiris

The 10 tiger deaths in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris region over the last two months was due to natural causes, says the National Tiger Commission or NTC, adding that there is no need to hit the panic button.

The commission report highlights the inherent challenges as tigers move out to new areas with few or no prey. The commission's findings, after a field investigation and consultation with wildlife authorities in Tamil Nadu, shed light on the complex dynamics of this majestic species.

During the months of August and September, a total of 10 tigers, including six cubs, were found dead in the Nilgiris. While the recent deaths are tragic, they do not signify an immediate crisis, and proactive measures ought to be taken to further safeguard the growing tiger population.

The NTC's investigation suggests that these numbers are not alarming when compared to the overall tiger population in the area.

The report lists out the reasons behind these tiger deaths. All six tiger cubs' deaths were a result of abandonment and starvation, primarily due to the low density of prey in their habitat. Two adult tigers are believed to have perished due to territorial disputes, commonly known as infighting, which is a natural occurrence in tiger populations.

Another distressing incident involved the poisoning of two adult tigers in an avalanche. An arrest has been made in connection with this case.

Notably, the tiger population around Nilgiris has shown a significant increase, rising from 382 in 2010 to 828 in 2022. The commission has recommended several measures to ensure the well-being of this growing tiger community. These include enhancing monitoring efforts, strengthening informant networks to combat illegal activities, and developing a landscape strategy with a focus on pre-empting potential future conflicts between tigers and human settlements.

The findings offer a nuanced perspective on tiger conservation in the Nilgiris, highlighting the resilience of this magnificent species despite the challenges they face.