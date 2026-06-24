10 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Guwahati: Sources

In an operation against illegal infiltration, police in Guwahati detained ten individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals from the Paltan Bazar area on Tuesday night after they were unable to furnish valid identification or travel documents during verification.

According to police sources, the individuals came under scrutiny during a routine checking drive. When questioned, they reportedly failed to provide satisfactory proof of identity or legal entry into India, prompting authorities to take them into custody for further investigation.

Following initial interrogation by personnel of Paltan Bazar Police Station, the group was handed over to the Border Police for detailed verification of their nationality and immigration status.

Officials involved in the investigation stated that the verification process has since been completed. During questioning, the detained persons allegedly admitted to being citizens of Bangladesh. Based on the findings, authorities have begun pushing them back across the international border in accordance with established procedures.

Meanwhile, investigators are also examining the role of the lodge where the group had been staying. The establishment's owner, identified as Hridoy Deka, has come under the scanner for allegedly failing to verify and maintain proper identity records of the occupants before providing accommodation, a requirement under lodging regulations.

The latest detention comes just days after a similar operation in Guwahati's Arya Nagar locality. On June 19, police apprehended 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals who were also unable to produce valid documents. Following verification, they too were deported through the prescribed legal mechanism.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance and verification drives across the city amid ongoing efforts to identify and act against illegal entrants residing in Assam without valid documentation.