10 School Children Bitten By Rabid Dog In UP Village, 4 Hospitalised: Report

Ten school children were bitten by a rabies-infected dog while they were going to school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, reported news agency Press Trust of India on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday in UP's Jahanpur village, when a dog with the viral disease bit the children, four of whom had to be sent to a hospital, village head Mubarak Ali said.

Sadik (4), Mahak (4), Insha (10), and Shyam (7) were taken to a government health centre for treatment, he said.

Later, angry villagers reportedly killed the dog.



