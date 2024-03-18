10 Rescued As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Kolkata, Search On For Survivors

A search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble

At least 10 people were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata late on Sunday night, officials said.

The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area around midnight. A search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble, the officials said on Monday.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

"An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said.

Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed.

There was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.

"Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," said a local resident.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief." "I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team," he said.

A 5 storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134.

This particular area falls under the so called 'citadel' of Hon'ble Mayor of Kolkata and Municipal Affairs Minister.



I urge @chief_west, Secretary… pic.twitter.com/tLvRD9QpmN — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) March 17, 2024

Mr Adhikari also shared pictures from the building collapse site.

