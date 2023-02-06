10 Myanmar Nationals Arrested In Manipur Without Valid Documents: Cops

Manipur shares a porous 398 km international border with Myanmar. (Representational)

Ten Myanmar nationals including six women were arrested from Churachandpur district in Manipur for entering the country without any valid documents, police said on Monday.

Based on input about the presence of Myanmar nationals, a search operation was conducted at Vaal Veng area in New Lamka town on Sunday afternoon, during which "the Myanmarese on seeing the police personnel tried to flee but were caught after a chase," police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed, they came to Churachandpur from Myanmar. Eight of them hail from Mongwa in Myanmar.

A case has been registered against them under the Foreigners Act.

Chief minister N Biren Singh had previously said that legal action will be initiated against those people sheltering illegal immigrants.



