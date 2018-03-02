10 Maoists Including Top Leader Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Bastar A huge number of weapons have been recovered from the area, said a senior police office, who also confirmed that it was a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh and Telangana police.

At least 10 Maoists killed in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh Encounter started early morning in the Pujari Kanker forests, say police One security personnel from anti-Naxal forces, Greyhounds, has died



"The encounter started early morning in the Pujari Kanker forests where forces gunned down 10 Maoists", the Special Director General, Anti-Naxal Operations, DM Awasthi, told NDTV.



Mr Awasthi said one security personnel from the special anti-Naxal forces, Greyhounds, has died in the encounter and three others have been injured. "The injured security men have been taken to hospital in Bhadrachalam and if required they will be shifted to a bigger hospital in Raipur," Mr Awasthi said.



The encounter site, in the Pujari Kanker forests, is around 500 km from Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.



A huge number of weapons have been recovered from the area, said Superintendent of Police, Mohit Garg, who also confirmed that it was a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh and Telangana police.



Apart from Hari Bhushan, the other Maoists have not been identified but security agencies believe more Naxal leaders could be among those killed, officials said.







