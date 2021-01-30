10 Killed, Several Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In UP, Rescue Ops On

The accident took place on the Nanpur-Chandausi stretch of Moradabad-Agra Highway

At least 10 people were killed and around a dozen were injured when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway in Uttar Pradesh this morning owing to poor visibility due to dense fog, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the family of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Top police and administration officials including District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary have reached the spot.

The accident took place at around 8 am on the Nanpur-Chandausi stretch of the highway near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Mr Singh said.

Rescue operation is being carried out and the injured have been admitted to a government hospital in the vicinity, Mr Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for a forensic examination, he added.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Chief Minister's office said Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of the people in the road accident in Moradabad. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the peace of departed souls, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured in the accident and wished for their speedy recovery. He has directed that those injured be given Rs 50,000 and family of the dead be provided Rs 2,00,000 as financial assistance, his office said in another tweet.



