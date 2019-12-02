10 GoAir Flights In Delhi Delayed Due To Non-Availability Of Cockpit Crew: Report

GoAir sources said "we have reported delay of some flights as cockpit crew's Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) is over, we are arranging other crew for the operations."

The GoAir flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

New Delhi:

As many as 10 flights of GoAir are running late from Delhi Airport, due to non-availability of the cockpit crew, said Indira Gandhi International Airport official in New Delhi.

Airlines have found that FDTL issues occurred because of sudden bad weather in some sectors where the crew were stranded for up to four hours.

