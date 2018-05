Chhota Rajan has been facing trial in cases of murder, extortion and drug smuggling.

New Delhi: Gangster Chhota Rajan has today been convicted in the sensational murder case of Mumbai-based veteran crime journalist J Dey. The police said Chhota Rajan had ordered the killing, irked by his portrayal as a small-time crook in a book the journalist was planning to write. The police said that Chhota Rajan, had hired a contract killer for Rs 5 lakh to kill journalist J Dey.