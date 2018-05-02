J Dey Murder Case Verdict Live Updates: Accused Chhota Ranjan Convicted For Murder

J Dey Murder Case: Dey was shot multiple times by the members gang associated with Chhota Ranjan. (File)

Here are the LIVE Updates in the J Dey murder case verdict:

Nearly seven years after journalist Jyotirmoy Dey was gunned down in suburban Mumbai, a Special CBI court in Mumbai convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and nine others in the case. It also acquitted journalist Jigna Vora, who had been accused of instigating the murder, and Paulson Joseph. There was a sensational twist to the case when police arrested Jigna Vora, then Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age, Mumbai, on November 25, 2011, besides 10 others. It emerged during the probe that Jigna Vora was allegedly in regular contact with Chhota Rajan and provoked him to eliminate Mr Dey.Mr Dey, 56, was the Editor (Investigations) of Midday eveninger, and was shot dead on June 11, 2011, near his Powai residence. The killing sent shock waves across the country. Over course, the prosecution has examined 155 witness in the case, of which around 10 are reported to have turned hostile.