J Dey Murder Case Verdict Live Updates: Accused Chhota Ranjan Convicted For Murder

Nearly seven years after journalist Jyotirmoy Dey was gunned down in suburban Mumbai, a Special CBI court in Mumbai convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and nine others in the case. It also acquitted journalist Jigna Vora, who had been accused of instigating the murder, and Paulson Joseph. There was a sensational twist to the case when police arrested Jigna Vora, then Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age, Mumbai, on November 25, 2011, besides 10 others. It emerged during the probe that Jigna Vora was allegedly in regular contact with Chhota Rajan and provoked him to eliminate Mr Dey.
Mr Dey, 56, was the Editor (Investigations) of Midday eveninger, and was shot dead on June 11, 2011, near his Powai residence. The killing sent shock waves across the country. Over course, the prosecution has examined 155 witness in the case, of which around 10 are reported to have turned hostile.
Those convicted also include shooters Satish Kaliya, Anil Waghmode, Arun Fake and Mangesh Agavane.
A sum of Rs. 500,000 was paid for the contract killing, including Rs. 200,000 as advance.
Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted for murder of journalist J Dey in Mumbai in 2011
Nearly seven years after the shocking murder of Mumbai journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, a court convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the case. Former journalist Jigna Vora has been acquitted.
The key accused in the murder case are Chhota Rajan, who was once the right-hand man of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Jigna Vora, who, at the time of Mr Dey's death, was the deputy bureau chief of Asian Age. Former journalist Jigna Vora has been acquitted.
