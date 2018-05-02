J Dey Murder Case Verdict Live Updates: Accused Chhota Ranjan Convicted For Murder

Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey was the Editor (Investigations) of Midday eveninger, and was shot dead on June 11, 2011, near his Powai residence. A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and acquitted former journalist Jigna Vora

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 02, 2018 12:51 IST
J Dey Murder Case: Dey was shot multiple times by the members gang associated with Chhota Ranjan. (File)

Nearly seven years after journalist Jyotirmoy Dey was gunned down in suburban Mumbai, a Special CBI court in Mumbai convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and nine others in the case. It also acquitted journalist Jigna Vora, who had been accused of instigating the murder, and Paulson Joseph. There was a sensational twist to the case when police arrested Jigna Vora, then Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age, Mumbai, on November 25, 2011, besides 10 others. It emerged during the probe that Jigna Vora was allegedly in regular contact with Chhota Rajan and provoked him to eliminate Mr Dey.

Mr Dey, 56, was the Editor (Investigations) of Midday eveninger, and was shot dead on June 11, 2011, near his Powai residence. The killing sent shock waves across the country. Over course, the prosecution has examined 155 witness in the case, of which around 10 are reported to have turned hostile.
 

Here are the LIVE Updates in the J Dey murder case verdict:




May 02, 2018
12:43 (IST)
Those convicted also include shooters Satish Kaliya, Anil Waghmode, Arun Fake and Mangesh Agavane.
May 02, 2018
12:31 (IST)
A sum of Rs. 500,000 was paid for the contract killing, including Rs. 200,000 as advance.
May 02, 2018
12:30 (IST)
Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted for murder of journalist J Dey in Mumbai in 2011
Nearly seven years after the shocking murder of Mumbai journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, a court convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the case. Former journalist Jigna Vora has been acquitted.
May 02, 2018
12:26 (IST)
The key accused in the murder case are Chhota Rajan, who was once the right-hand man of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Jigna Vora, who, at the time of Mr Dey's death, was the deputy bureau chief of Asian Age. Former journalist Jigna Vora has been acquitted.
May 02, 2018
12:24 (IST)
Special CBI court in Mumbai convicts gangster Chhota Ranjan for murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.


