Gangster Chhota Rajan Convicted For Journalist J Dey's Murder In 2011 On June 2011, four men on two bikes gunned down J Dey, 56, near his home in Powai in suburban Mumbai.

32 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gangster Chhota Rajan had ordered journalist J Dey's murder, according to investigators Mumbai: Nearly seven years after the shocking murder of veteran Mumbai journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, a



56-year-old Mr Dey was a crime reporter working with the Midday Eveninger.

Jyotirmoy Dey was shot dead near his home in Powai in suburban Mumbai



Chhota Rajan, whose real name Rajendra S Nikhalje, hired a contract killer for Rs 5 lakh, the police said.



On June 2011, four men on two bikes gunned down 56-year-old Mr Dey near his home in Powai, suburban Mumbai.



A sensational twist to the case came three months later, when the police arrested Jigna Vora, then Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age.

Former journalist Jigna Vora was accused of instigating gangster Chhota Rajan for J Dey's murder



In November 2015, Chhota Rajan was deported from Indonesia's Bali and was made an accused in the case. He is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail.



Nearly seven years after the shocking murder of veteran Mumbai journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, a city court has convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the case. Former journalist Jigna Vora, who was accused of instigating Chhota Rajan for the murder, has been acquitted.56-year-old Mr Dey was a crime reporter working with the Midday Eveninger.Investigators said Chhota Rajan had ordered the killing, irked by his portrayal as a small-time crook in a book the journalist was planning to write. Titled "Chindi -- Rags to Riches", the book was meant to be a compilation of the stories of 20 gangsters, who had humble origins.Chhota Rajan, whose real name Rajendra S Nikhalje, hired a contract killer for Rs 5 lakh, the police said.On June 2011, four men on two bikes gunned down 56-year-old Mr Dey near his home in Powai, suburban Mumbai. A sensational twist to the case came three months later, when the police arrested Jigna Vora, then Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age.Jigna Vora, the police said, was in touch with Chhota Rajan and provoked him to eliminate Mr Dey.In November 2015, Chhota Rajan was deported from Indonesia's Bali and was made an accused in the case. He is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter