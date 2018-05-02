Gangster Chhota Rajan Convicted For Journalist J Dey's Murder In 2011

56-year-old Mr Dey was a crime reporter working with the Midday Eveninger.
Investigators said Chhota Rajan had ordered the killing, irked by his portrayal as a small-time crook in a book the journalist was planning to write. Titled "Chindi -- Rags to Riches", the book was meant to be a compilation of the stories of 20 gangsters, who had humble origins.
Chhota Rajan, whose real name Rajendra S Nikhalje, hired a contract killer for Rs 5 lakh, the police said.
On June 2011, four men on two bikes gunned down 56-year-old Mr Dey near his home in Powai, suburban Mumbai.
A sensational twist to the case came three months later, when the police arrested Jigna Vora, then Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age.
Jigna Vora, the police said, was in touch with Chhota Rajan and provoked him to eliminate Mr Dey.
In November 2015, Chhota Rajan was deported from Indonesia's Bali and was made an accused in the case. He is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail.