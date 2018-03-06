10 Facts About Conrad Sangma, 12th Chief Minister Of Meghalaya

Conrad Sangma, with backing of 33 other MLAs, successfully dethroned Congress' Mukul Sangma.
New Delhi: Conrad Sangma
, the 40-year-old chief of the National People's Party
(NPP), today took oath as the 12th chief minister of Meghalaya as the head of a five-party coalition. While the Congress got 21 seats, his party got 19 seats in Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018. Stitching an alliance with four parties and an independent candidate, Conrad Sangma, with backing of 33 other MLAs, became successful in dethroning Congress' two-time chief minister Mukul Sangma. Talking about the coalition, he said, "Like-minded parties had common interest. All parties came together to work under an alliance." He added that there was anti-incumbency against Congress and most parties who fought the election were against the previous government.