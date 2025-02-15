10 Devotees Killed As Car Collides With Bus On Way To Maha Kumbh

Ten devotees travelling to Maha Kumbh were killed after a car collided with a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. 19 people were injured in the accident in Meja area on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway when the Bolero car collided with the bus.

The devotees were travelling from Chhattisgarh's Korba district to take a dip at the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers. The Bolero carrying the devotees collided with the bus that was travelling from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took cognisance of the accident and directed officials to expedite relief work, while also ensuring proper treatment of the injured.

Earlier this week, seven Andhra Pradesh pilgrims returning from Maha Kumbh died and two other sustained injuries after a mini-bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

Among the most tragic of accidents was on January 29 when thirty people were killed in the stampede that happened just before dawn at the Maha Kumbh venue. Twenty-five bodies have been identified, police officer Vaibhav Krishna told reporters, adding 60 were injured.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out after many pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days. Many people started breaking barricades before the stampede happened, the police officer said.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will end on February 26. On