10-Day Containment Measures At 3 Places In Meghalaya From Saturday

The containment period will be effective from 5 am on May 1 till 5 am on May 10 (File)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state government will impose containment measures in Shillong and two towns - Jowai and Tura - for 10 days from May 1, amid an aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the centre put out guidelines for states on enforcing lockdowns and containment zones to try and flatten the curve amid spiralling cases. States have been urged to go for an intensive, local and focused containment network in districts, cities and areas based on the parameters specified by the Union Home Ministry.

The state government stressed it was not a lockdown. The decision was taken at a review meeting to assess the coronavirus situation in the state and was chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Only essential services will be allowed during the containment period - effective from 5 am on May 1 till 5 am on May 10.

"The government has decided to put in place containment measures for Shillong city, Jowai and Tura as these places have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases and are vulnerable," said Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong addressing media persons.

He said inter or intra-district movement from these places will be restricted.

"Any other travel due to emergency shall require permission from the respective deputy commissioners (DCs) concerned. However, it is advised unless necessary, movement of persons to Shillong, Jowai and Tura should not be undertaken," Mr Tynsong said.

All public, political and religious gatherings are prohibited, he said, adding weddings and funerals are permitted subjected to adherence to protocols regulated by the respective DCs.

The district administrations and the transport offices have been directed to chalk out plans to reduce public vehicular movement, Tynsong said.

All educational institutions and private offices will remain shut during the 10-day period.