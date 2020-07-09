10 Cops Tasked With Protecting BJP Leader, Shot Dead In J&K, Arrested

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed by terrorists

After the killing of Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari and two of his family members on Wednesday night, 10 policemen tasked with protecting him have been arrested. Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed by terrorists at their home in the union territory's Bandipore district. All three were BJP leaders.

The police say all the three were provided Personal Security Officers.

Wasim Bari and his family were attacked at around 9 PM when they were in the shop on the ground floor of their home.

Terrorists on bikes are seen shooting the three at close range, on security camera footage. The father and two sons were shot dead barely 10 metres from the local police station. The terrorists used revolvers fitted with silencers, said the police.

Their security personnel were missing at the time; they were allegedly on the first floor of the house when the terrorists attacked the three men.

"We are taking a tough (stand) against them for dereliction of duty and failure to protect the life," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, said.

Doctors at the district hospital said all three men had been shot in the head.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a call late last night, expressed condolences to the family and asked about the killings, Union Minister Jitender Singh tweeted.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said their sacrifice will not go in vain.

"We lost Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora, J&K today in a cowardly attack on them. This is a huge loss for the party. My deepest condolences are with the family. The entire Party stands with the bereaved family. I assure that their sacrifice will not go in vain," Nadda tweeted last night.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

"Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief," Mr Abdullah said. "Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated," he added.