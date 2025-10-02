10 Children Among 13 Killed During Durga Immersion In Madhya Pradesh

Two accidents during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols in Madhya Pradesh left at least 13 people dead on Thursday, including ten children.

In the Ingoria area near Ujjain, a tractor-trolley packed with devotees crashed through a railing and fell into the Chambal River after a 12-year-old reportedly turned on the ignition by mistake, causing the vehicle to lurch forward. Officials said 12 children fell into the water, but only 11 could be pulled out by local residents, leaving one child unaccounted for. Two of the rescued children died during treatment.

A crane later hauled the vehicle out as police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams expanded the search along the riverbank to look for the missing child.

In Pandhana tehsil of Khandwa district, a group of 20-25 villagers from Ardla and Jamli was headed for immersion when their tractor-trolley overturned into a pond. Authorities have recovered 11 bodies so far, including those of eight girls, and more may be missing. A crane was used to pull the trolley from the water as divers combed the pond for survivors.

Witnesses said the trolley, which appeared to be overloaded, tipped over into the pond. Police and district administration teams are on the site and an inquiry is underway.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and called the incidents "extremely tragic". He announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for families of the dead and directed that the injured be given immediate treatment at the nearest hospitals.

"I pray to Goddess Durga for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the families," he said.