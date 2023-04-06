10 Centres Soon To Impart Free Training For UPSC Exams: Punjab Government

Bahgwant Mann said the target of the state was to ensure that the youth of the state sit in high offices.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said his government will open 10 centres for providing training to youngsters free of cost for competitive exams of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

He was addressing a gathering after the launch of the 'CM di yogshala' programme with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We will start a new programme whereby we will open 10 centres for providing training to youth for UPSC tests free of cost. Become IPS and IAS officers, and take decisions," Mr Mann said.

He said the target of his government was to ensure that the youth of the state sit in high offices.

Mr Mann said the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative of his government will act as a stepping stone for carving out a healthy, vibrant, prosperous and progressive Punjab.

This citizen-centric project is the brainchild of the Delhi chief minister and attained a lot of popularity among people, he said.

CM Mann also said a large number of people in the national capital benefited from this initiative.

People can dial toll-free number 7669 400 500 for free yoga training, said Mr Mann, adding that it is a path-breaking initiative aimed at creating a mass movement to carve out a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

The chief minister said the state government is giving major fillip to sports for channelising the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive direction.

He said the sports event 'Kheda Watan Punjab dian' was a step forward towards this direction only.

The state government has dedicated more than 500 'Aam Aadmi' clinics across the state to impart quality health services in the state, Mr Mann said.

So far 21.21 lakh patients have benefited from these clinics, he said, adding that lakhs of patients have undergone free tests in merely a few months.

In a relief to the farmers of the state, the government has announced 25 per cent upward revision in the compensation for the crop loss due to inclement weather, he said.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Kejriwal said for the first time, a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre will be given to affected growers in Punjab.

Delhi CM Kejriwal said when crops got damaged during the previous regimes, only announcements of compensation were made and farmers used to complain of not getting cheques of compensation.

