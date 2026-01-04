Man Discovers He Got Fake Result From Scammers After IAS Centre Visit

A man with a fake UPSC result that showed him as qualified for civil services arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) here on Saturday for training, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said.

During a preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the man from Saran in Bihar, Pushpesh Singh, who worked at a private firm in Gurugram, had been a victim of a fraud, they said.

According to police, Singh claimed that he came into contact with some people in Gurugram who took Rs 13,000 in cash and Rs 14,564 via UPI from him in two instalments for giving the exam and the interview, which was all fake.

He was then sent a forged result via WhatsApp, informing him of his selection and instructing him to report to the academy for training, they said.

When he and his parents reached LBSNAA with his belongings, the academy administration informed Mussoorie Police that a person had come with a fake UPSC result at the academy for training, the officials said.

Senior police officers immediately reached the LBSNAA premises and the Local Intelligence Unit, Mussoorie and IB teams were also called to the scene.

Police took swift action, questioned Singh, and launched an investigation into the incident.

Based on Singh's complaint, a zero FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and the case was transferred to Gurugram for further action.

