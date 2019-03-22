10 Cattle Smugglers With 130 Animals Arrested In Jharkhand: Police

The officer said that the cattle were being taken to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. (Representational)

Ten suspected cattle smugglers were arrested with 130 animals following a raid on Jharkhand-Odisha border in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The officer said that the cattle were being taken to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

He added that the gang had a plan to transport the cattle to West Bengal, Bangladesh and other parts of Odisha.

The officer said that majority of the animals they smuggled bore bruises of red hot iron rod on their bodies.

He said further investigation was on to identify other members of the gang as some smugglers managed to escape under the cover of jungle.

