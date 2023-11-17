Paramilitary Jawan Killed, 2 Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand

The injured jawans were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi (Representational)

A CRPF jawan was killed and two others were injured on Friday when the proscribed CPI (Maoist) triggered an IED explosion in a forest in West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm, as a team of security personnel were conducting an anti-Maoist operation in Goilkera area, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told news agency PTI.

The injured jawans were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi, he said.

One of them succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment, Mr Shekhar said.

